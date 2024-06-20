England needed better but got worse - Arsenal and Liverpool men amongst those who need to step up
The first game was one that was seen as forgivable, a team getting off to a winning start in a major European tournament whilst still finding their feet, and even if the performance wasn’t glittering a win was a win.
Now, though, it’s two matches in, and frankly they were lucky to come away from their encounter with the Danes with even a point. A draw in the earlier game gave them a chance to take Group C by the scruff of its neck, and another early lead gave them the perfect platform - unfortunately, though, they once again failed to make it count.
In the middle of the park there wasn’t enough from Declan Rice or Trent Alexander-Arnold, but they weren’t the only ones who need to step up if this England side are going to turn things around and make a real push for European victory.
