England fans needed to see better when the Three Lions took on Denmark - but what they got was worse.

The first game was one that was seen as forgivable, a team getting off to a winning start in a major European tournament whilst still finding their feet, and even if the performance wasn’t glittering a win was a win.

Now, though, it’s two matches in, and frankly they were lucky to come away from their encounter with the Danes with even a point. A draw in the earlier game gave them a chance to take Group C by the scruff of its neck, and another early lead gave them the perfect platform - unfortunately, though, they once again failed to make it count.

In the middle of the park there wasn’t enough from Declan Rice or Trent Alexander-Arnold, but they weren’t the only ones who need to step up if this England side are going to turn things around and make a real push for European victory.