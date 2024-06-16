There is expectation, as always, when it comes to the English national team, so regardless of any issues of selection or talk of first game nerves, Gareth Southgate’s side were seen as favourites to get off to a winning start as their tournament got started - and these fans are not known as their forgiveness.
Things started as good as people could’ve hoped, with Jude Bellingham getting the Three Lions off the mark with a fantastic diving header, but the Serbians recovered well and gave as good as they got for large periods of the game - handing Southgate’s side a few scares along the way.
It was far from vintage from the Three Lions as they failed to make their periods of dominance count, and in the end there will have been a bit of a sigh of relief as they made sure that they came out of the game with three important points to their name.
Here’s how we rated England’s players as they got off to a winning start at Europe’s continental showpiece: