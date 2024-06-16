There is expectation, as always, when it comes to the English national team, so regardless of any issues of selection or talk of first game nerves, Gareth Southgate’s side were seen as favourites to get off to a winning start as their tournament got started - and these fans are not known as their forgiveness.

Things started as good as people could’ve hoped, with Jude Bellingham getting the Three Lions off the mark with a fantastic diving header, but the Serbians recovered well and gave as good as they got for large periods of the game - handing Southgate’s side a few scares along the way.

It was far from vintage from the Three Lions as they failed to make their periods of dominance count, and in the end there will have been a bit of a sigh of relief as they made sure that they came out of the game with three important points to their name.

Here’s how we rated England’s players as they got off to a winning start at Europe’s continental showpiece:

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Pickford didn't have a great deal to do, but when he was called upon he was very solid. Came out with confidence on occasion, and handled things excellently - made one brilliant save late on. | Getty Images

2 . Kyle Walker - 7 He's become such a consistent performer for England, and it was much of the same in Gelsenkirchen as he bounded up and down their right side. Could've got himself on the scoresheet, which is rare for him, but was very tidy nonetheless. | Getty Images

3 . John Stones - 7 By no means a standout performance from the Manchester City man, but solid when Serbia asked questions of him. | Getty Images