England player ratings: Three 8/10s as Manchester United and Arsenal men shine in Euro 2024 victory

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

10th Jul 2024, 10:07pm

England are through to the final of Euro 2024 after a last-gasp victory over the Netherlands in Dortmund.

The Three Lions were dealt an early blow as Xavi Simons fired the Dutch ahead with a fine strike from just outside the box, however they battled back through a fortuitous penalty - dispatched by Harry Kane - to go into the break with the scores locked at 1-1.

It looked like it was going into extra time again, that England might need another shootout, but then Ollie Watkins decided otherwise, firing into the back of the net with a fantastic strike late in the day.

Here’s how we rated the Three Lions after that game in Dortmund:

Wasn't particularly troubled, and couldn't do much about the opener, but was exactly where he needed to be at every other point in the game. Another solid showing from him.

1. Jordan Pickford - 7

Wasn't particularly troubled, and couldn't do much about the opener, but was exactly where he needed to be at every other point in the game. Another solid showing from him.

Another good showing from the England centre back on his return to the XI from his suspension. Made one fantastic block towards the end of 90 minutes that stopped an almost definite goal.

2. Marc Guehi - 7

Another good showing from the England centre back on his return to the XI from his suspension. Made one fantastic block towards the end of 90 minutes that stopped an almost definite goal.

Barely put a foot wrong in the heart of England's defence, dealt with the Dutch attack well even when they started working through the gears.

3. John Stones - 7

Barely put a foot wrong in the heart of England's defence, dealt with the Dutch attack well even when they started working through the gears.

Came up with the goods once again, even if it wasn't a spectacular performance. Made some excellent interventions and never stopped going for England.

4. Kyle Walker - 7

Came up with the goods once again, even if it wasn't a spectacular performance. Made some excellent interventions and never stopped going for England.

