The Three Lions were dealt an early blow as Xavi Simons fired the Dutch ahead with a fine strike from just outside the box, however they battled back through a fortuitous penalty - dispatched by Harry Kane - to go into the break with the scores locked at 1-1.

It looked like it was going into extra time again, that England might need another shootout, but then Ollie Watkins decided otherwise, firing into the back of the net with a fantastic strike late in the day.

Here’s how we rated the Three Lions after that game in Dortmund:

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Wasn't particularly troubled, and couldn't do much about the opener, but was exactly where he needed to be at every other point in the game. Another solid showing from him.

2 . Marc Guehi - 7 Another good showing from the England centre back on his return to the XI from his suspension. Made one fantastic block towards the end of 90 minutes that stopped an almost definite goal.

3 . John Stones - 7 Barely put a foot wrong in the heart of England's defence, dealt with the Dutch attack well even when they started working through the gears.