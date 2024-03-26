A last-gasp Jude Bellingham equaliser earned England a 2-2 draw against Belgium in their international friendly at Wembley. The Real Madrid ace scored with the last kick of the game after being set up by James Maddison.
Gareth Southgate handed Kobbie Mainoo and Ivan Toney their full debuts on a rainy evening in London. The latter managed to get himself on the scoresheet from the penalty spot after the visitors took an early lead.
Belgium got themselves back in front before half-time and looked to be on their way to a win before Bellingham struck. Here are your on-the-whistle NationalWorld player ratings...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.