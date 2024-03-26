A last-gasp Jude Bellingham equaliser earned England a 2-2 draw against Belgium in their international friendly at Wembley. The Real Madrid ace scored with the last kick of the game after being set up by James Maddison.

Gareth Southgate handed Kobbie Mainoo and Ivan Toney their full debuts on a rainy evening in London. The latter managed to get himself on the scoresheet from the penalty spot after the visitors took an early lead.

Belgium got themselves back in front before half-time and looked to be on their way to a win before Bellingham struck. Here are your on-the-whistle NationalWorld player ratings...

1 . Jordan Pickford - Made a big mistake for Belgium's first goal. 5/10

2 . Ezri Konsa - Had a pretty quiet evening and changed to centre-back from right-back when John Stones went off. 5/10

3 . John Stones - Went off early in the first-half with an injury N/A

4 . Lewis Dunk - He made the mistake for Belgium's second and had a poor game. 5/10