England's 20-game unbeaten run on home soil came crashing down to earth as Brazil edged out Gareth Southgate's side at Wembley.

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick - who will head to the Bernabeu in the summer - bagged the only goal of the game to stun the Three Lions. Thousands of South American supporters rejoiced at the full-time whistle as the 17-year-old fell to his knees in celebration.

With that goal, he became the youngest player to score at the new Wembley since its opening in 2007. England wanted stern opposition as preparations ramp up for Euro 2024 - and that was exactly what Brazil brought to the table.

Several debutants were on show, with Anthony Gordon, Kobbie Mainoo and Ezri Konsa making their international bows. However, England fans were left swallowing in disappointment as Brazil beat the Three Lions for the first time since 2009.

Here are your on-the-whistle NationalWorld player ratings, with few Three Lions stars scoring highly.

1 . Jordan Pickford 6 - Could do nothing about the winner and denied Endrick again in stoppage time.

2 . Kyle Walker 6 - Major contribution to clear Vinicius Jr's shot off the line. Hooked on 17 minutes with a hamstring injury.

3 . John Stones 6 - Unfazed for most of the night but caught napping for the goal. Must stay fit for the Euros.

4 . Harry Maguire 5.5 - Almost let Raphinha in before the break with a sloppy back pass.