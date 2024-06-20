Fans of the Three Lions were hoping for better after they struggled to victory over Serbia in their opening fixture, however things seemed to get worse against the Danes - Gareth Southgate’s men battled to take control in the game despite taking the lead, and it meant that they missed the chance to seal a knockout qualification.
They now turn their attentions to the final game of Group C as they take on Slovenia, and the England boss has some decisions to make after what was a tough Thursday afternoon - things need to improve.
Here’s how we rated England’s players after a lacklustre display in Frankfurt:
1. Jordan Pickford - 7
A tidy performance from the England goalkeeper, who was only beaten by a fine strike from range. Made some good stops, and did well when called upon for the most part.Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
2. Kyle Walker - 7
Suffered a slight injury scare early on, but managed to run it off. Did brilliantly in the build-up for the first goal, showed excellent perseverance. Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images
3. CB: John Stones - 6
Was a bit uncharacteristic in possession in occasion, and gave the ball away when you'd have expected better from him. Not the worst performance by any stretch, though. | Getty Images
4. Marc Guehi - 6
Solid enough by the Palace man, who didn't really put a foot wrong in defence for the Three Lions. Made some important interventions throughout. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.