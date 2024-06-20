England player ratings v Denmark as two score 5/10 - Arsenal and Liverpool stars struggle

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
14 minutes ago

England were left frustrated after a poor performance that saw them drop points against Denmark.

Fans of the Three Lions were hoping for better after they struggled to victory over Serbia in their opening fixture, however things seemed to get worse against the Danes - Gareth Southgate’s men battled to take control in the game despite taking the lead, and it meant that they missed the chance to seal a knockout qualification.

They now turn their attentions to the final game of Group C as they take on Slovenia, and the England boss has some decisions to make after what was a tough Thursday afternoon - things need to improve.

Here’s how we rated England’s players after a lacklustre display in Frankfurt:

A tidy performance from the England goalkeeper, who was only beaten by a fine strike from range. Made some good stops, and did well when called upon for the most part.

1. Jordan Pickford - 7

A tidy performance from the England goalkeeper, who was only beaten by a fine strike from range. Made some good stops, and did well when called upon for the most part.

Suffered a slight injury scare early on, but managed to run it off. Did brilliantly in the build-up for the first goal, showed excellent perseverance.

2. Kyle Walker - 7

Suffered a slight injury scare early on, but managed to run it off. Did brilliantly in the build-up for the first goal, showed excellent perseverance.

Was a bit uncharacteristic in possession in occasion, and gave the ball away when you'd have expected better from him. Not the worst performance by any stretch, though.

3. CB: John Stones - 6

Was a bit uncharacteristic in possession in occasion, and gave the ball away when you'd have expected better from him. Not the worst performance by any stretch, though.

Solid enough by the Palace man, who didn't really put a foot wrong in defence for the Three Lions. Made some important interventions throughout.

4. Marc Guehi - 6

Solid enough by the Palace man, who didn't really put a foot wrong in defence for the Three Lions. Made some important interventions throughout.

