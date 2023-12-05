England player ratings v Scotland as stars score 9/10 in hammering

It was all a bit too easy for the Lionesses but ultimately heart-break was felt all around. After several nail-biting performances in recent months, England put their critics to rest after producing a mind-blowingly dominating performance against the Scots, but with the Dutch's last minute winner, England too were denied a Nations League group win.

A 15,320 strong crowd in Hampden was full of hope and promise as the roars bombarded the stadium. However, any hope of a the mythical unicorn providing some magic was soon banished with Alex Greenwood hammering home England’s first of what would be many goals within the first 15 minutes.

The cold appeared to be of no effect with Lauren James providing the next two goals and, on her first start for England in a year and one month, Beth Mead scored her 30th goal for her country as the Lioness fans went wild with excitement.

It was 4-0 before half-time.

While Scotland were certainly much more threatening in the second half, Mary Earps once again proved her worth in goal and showed why she's the best at what she does. Fran Kirby and Lucy Bronze made it 6-0 for a Lioness side in much need of such a show but ultimately neither Scotland or England would go home happy following the Dutch's last minute winner of Belgium to end all hope of progression.

1 . GK Mary Earps 7/10: Suffers one handling error but was untroubled for much of the game. Enjoyed two saves and will feel much redeemed following England’s win against Netherlands. Ensured a crucial last minute save to help England's group win.

2 . RB Lucy Bronze 8/10: After an early tackle which put her out of favour with the Scotland crowd, Bronze was back on form for England offering plenty of attacking options while continuing to clear any threats. Scored a much-deserved last minute goal.

3 . CB Esme Morgan 6/10: Unable to deal with threat of Claire Emslie and Greenwood was much stronger presence at the back but it was of little consequence with such dominant England attacking.

4 . CB Alex Greenwood 9/10: Arguably England’s best first-half performer. Opened up the scoring with brilliant header and was a constant presence at the back, saving potential chances on numerous occasions.