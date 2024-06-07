England were beaten by Iceland on their Euro 2024 send-off England were beaten by Iceland on their Euro 2024 send-off
England were beaten by Iceland on their Euro 2024 send-off

England player ratings vs Iceland: Standout performer gets 7/10 amid 5/10 strugglers

Will Jackson
By Will Jackson
2 hours ago

England will travel to Germany for Euro 2024 on the back of a defeat after losing 1-0 to Iceland at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate had hoped to see his side turn in an encouraging performance on their send-off for the tournament, but he was left scratching his head as his Three Lions turned in a lacklustre showing.

After a quiet start to the contest, the expectant Wembley crowd was left stunned as Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson put Iceland ahead. Stepping in off England's right flank, the forward turned John Stones one way and the other before squeezing the ball inside the near post.

With Iceland sitting deep and holding their shape after the opener, England continued to see a huge chunk of possession and they really should have equalised when Cole Palmer picked out the run of Harry Kane behind the defensive line. England's greatest ever goalscorer couldn't keep his composure, though, hooking the ball just wide.

The Three Lions looked livelier after the break with Phil Foden and Palmer going close with efforts, but they couldn't find the equaliser as Iceland remained compact and keep their shape.

England are among the favourites to win Euro gold this summer but with just over a week to go until their first game against Serbia, they have plenty of work to do. Here are our ratings.

Beaten at the near post for the Iceland opener and had a few nervy moments. No arguments that Jordan Pickford is England's number one.

Beaten at the near post for the Iceland opener and had a few nervy moments. No arguments that Jordan Pickford is England's number one.

Caught out of position for the opener. Steady away on the ball.

Caught out of position for the opener. Steady away on the ball.

May feel like he could have done more to prevent the opener. Withdrawn at half-time after feeling his ankle.

May feel like he could have done more to prevent the opener. Withdrawn at half-time after feeling his ankle.

Looked safe enough but hardly tested. Took a blow to the head in the second half.

Looked safe enough but hardly tested. Took a blow to the head in the second half.

