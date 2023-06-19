The Three Lions put in a superb performance to win 7-0 at Old Trafford.

England made it four wins from four in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by putting in an outstanding display to beat North Macedonia 7-0 at Old Trafford on Monday night.

It was the first time in 16 years that Manchester United's home had staged a Three Lions game and it was marked by a fine display from Gareth Southgate's side, with first-half goals from Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford. Saka netted two more in the second period to make it a hat-trick, before Kane doubled his tally and Kalvin Phillips got in on the act.

England saw a lot of possession early on but struggled to find a way past the opposition's organised backline. Saka did test North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski after just two minutes and John Stones then headed over, but they were rare openings for the hosts in the early stages.

It took until the 29th minute for England to find the breakthrough goal, as Rashford and Luke Shaw combined down the left flank, before the latter cut the ball back to Kane in the middle, and the Tottenham Hotspur forward tapped home in front of the Stretford End.

The goal settled the Three Lions and Jordan Henderson went close soon after, but the ball across came off his hip as the midfielder failed to react in time to make a meaningful contact. But soon after it was 2-0 when Saka controlled Kyle Walker's precise pass into the box, before the Arsenal star fired high into the roof of the net with his right foot.

Rashford spurned a great opportunity on 44 minutes when he fired straight at Dimitrievski after soon neat interplay with club team-mate Harry Maguire, but on the stroke of half time the United forward netted a third. Kane nicked the ball near the by-line and played it to Henderson, who then squared it for the onrushing Rashford to slot into the away goal.

It didn't take long for England to get going in the second period and, almost immediately after the break, Saka grabbed a second of the night as he latched onto a long ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold, before firing a viscous strike from the edge of the area that flew past Dimitrievski.

Saka really was in the mood and in the 51st minute he netted his hat-trick. Kane picked out the winger's run inside and England's no.7 had all the time in the world before calmly slotting the ball into the goal.

A quadruple change didn't stop the goals, with Kalvin Phillips - one of those introduced - scoring after 61 minutes. Jack Grealish's cross forced Nikola Serafimov to slide in and clear the ball, yet he only succeeded in it dropping into the path of Phillips, who had an open goal to aim at.

Kane made it 7-0 before being replaced in the 74th minute when he netted from the spot. Stones was hauled to deck by Egzon Bejtulai following an England corner, and the referee, Istvan Kovacs had no option but to point to the spot.

There was little action in the latter stages with the points wrapped up, but Foden did fire wide before Phillips forced one last save from Dimitrievski in the final minutes. Here's how we rated the England players...

1 . Jordan Pickford- 6 Didn’t have a save to make all night, but enjoyed celebrating the England goals.

2 . Kyle Walker- 7 Helped England’s attacking output down the right and linked well with Saka, as highlighted by the latter’s first goal.

3 . John Stones- 7 Didn’t have much to do but was solid and comfortable in possession.

4 . Harry Maguire- 8 Had to make an early tackle to stop Stefan Ashkovski’s shot, and the United captain had some nice touches on the ball.

