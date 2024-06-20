The Three Lions picked up a win - albeit an unconvincing one - in their opening tie against Serbia over the weekend, Jude Bellingham’s goal being the difference in Gelsenkirchen, and the nation is hoping for an improved showing when they take on a Danish side that shared the spoils with Slovenia in their first fixture.

A victory in Group C today would guarantee their spot in the knockouts, and possibly even top spot depending on what happens in the other fixture, but eyes will be on the performance as much as the results as fans expect to see a more dominant display in Frankfurt.

There is only one injury to deal with for the England boss, with Luke Shaw not part of training in the build-up, and it has left question marks over his presence in the squad at all. He may still be able to feature against Slovenia.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Southgate said, “Luke won't be involved, no. He's actually on track for where we thought he would be originally. We were hoping a couple of days ago we might accelerate that a little bit, but he needs a bit more volume work.

“He didn't train with the rest of the group today, because there are days when he needs to do more than the rest of the group. There are days when he needs to recover when the others are pushing, so he's still in and out with the others and operating on his own programme as well. We don't want to put a timeline on it at this moment, but he is progressing well.”

The likes of Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold weren’t at their most effective last time out, and it left Southgate with selection decisions. Here’s what he’s predicted to go with:

