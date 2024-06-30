It wasn’t pretty, and for large parts it looked like they might be on their way out of the tournament, but Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are through to the quarter finals after coming from behind to win their Round of 16 clash in a dramatic finish.

Ivan Schranz’s goal looked to be sending the Slovakians through until Jude Bellingham popped up for a brilliant overhead kick to take things into extra time, and then Harry Kane was on hand to score the winner not long after. They’re through, but there’s still so much room for improvement.

Here’s how we rated England’s players after that performance in Gelsenkirchen:

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 In all honesty, he didn't have too much to do. Not really much he could do about the opener, and was tidy enough elsewhere. | Getty Images

2 . Kyle Walker - 5 Not a game that Walker will look back at with any fond memories. Seemed to get caught out on occasion, and wasn't able to assert his authority from full back. | Getty Images

3 . John Stones - 5 Didn't do too much wrong, but also wasn't at his best. Tidy enough in possession and had plenty of the ball.Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images