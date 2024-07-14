The Three Lions had to work hard in Berlin as they tried to win the European Championships in their second consecutive tournament, but once more they fell just short - a late goal from the Spaniards sealing their fourth title.

Nico Williams got La Roja underway early in the second half, but England got back into it through Cole Palmer. It looked like it may be going to extra time - again - but Mikel Oyarzabal had other ideas. He struck late, and broke English hearts. 2-1 it ended, and 58 years of hurt will become 60, at least.