The Three Lions had to work hard in Berlin as they tried to win the European Championships in their second consecutive tournament, but once more they fell just short - a late goal from the Spaniards sealing their fourth title.
Nico Williams got La Roja underway early in the second half, but England got back into it through Cole Palmer. It looked like it may be going to extra time - again - but Mikel Oyarzabal had other ideas. He struck late, and broke English hearts. 2-1 it ended, and 58 years of hurt will become 60, at least.
Here’s how we rated the Three Lions after that disappointing outing in Berlin:
1. Jordan Pickford - 7
A good outing from the England goalkeeper, who made a couple of really big saves and was strong in the air when he needed to be. Nothing he could do for either goal | Getty Images
2. Marc Guehi - 7
Yet another good outing from the Crystal Palace man, who barely put a foot wrong once more. Finishes the game as arguably England's most consistent player of the competition. Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
3. John Stones - 7
Stones didn't do too much wrong, but still ended up on the losing side once more. It's not the first time he's tasted defeat on this kind of occasion, but that won't make it any easier. Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images
4. Kyle Walker - 6
Disappointment for the Manchester City man in England colours again, and it'll hurt just as much. Not his best performance, but not a bad one either. | Getty Images
