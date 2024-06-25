A win would guarantee them top spot, a draw might have been enough, but fans just wanted an improved performance in their final group game in Germany - unfortunately that didn’t really happen.
The Three Lions had chances, though they were few and far between, and it was another frustrating evening for Gareth Southgate and his men as they failed to make it past Slovenia’s stubborn defence. They did, however, end up winning the group anyway.
It wasn’t one that fans will remember, but it is job done for Southgate’s group. A 0-0 draw and now they wait to see who they’ll face in the knockouts.
Here’s how we ranked the players after their third group game:
1. Jordan Pickford - 6
Barely had a thing to do - with his hands or his feet. England had so much possession further up the pitch, and Slovenia weren't ever able to test him.Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
2. Kyle Walker - 6
It was relatively uneventful night for Walker, who wasn't troubled too much defensively but did what was required of him.Photo: Martin Rickett
3. John Stones - 6
Wasn't tested a great deal, but was comfortable in possession - which he had a lot of - and ran England's backline well.Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images
4. Marc Guehi - 6
Made a couple of loose passes, but was generally very sound once again in defence for England. Has been arguably their most consistent performer in Germany.Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.