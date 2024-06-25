A win would guarantee them top spot, a draw might have been enough, but fans just wanted an improved performance in their final group game in Germany - unfortunately that didn’t really happen.

The Three Lions had chances, though they were few and far between, and it was another frustrating evening for Gareth Southgate and his men as they failed to make it past Slovenia’s stubborn defence. They did, however, end up winning the group anyway.

It wasn’t one that fans will remember, but it is job done for Southgate’s group. A 0-0 draw and now they wait to see who they’ll face in the knockouts.

Here’s how we ranked the players after their third group game:

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Barely had a thing to do - with his hands or his feet. England had so much possession further up the pitch, and Slovenia weren't ever able to test him.

2 . Kyle Walker - 6 It was relatively uneventful night for Walker, who wasn't troubled too much defensively but did what was required of him.

3 . John Stones - 6 Wasn't tested a great deal, but was comfortable in possession - which he had a lot of - and ran England's backline well.