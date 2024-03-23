England 's March international break will get underway this evening when they host Brazil in a star-studded friendly at Wembley . Gareth Southgate 's squad have been working together at St George's Park all week as preparations intensify ahead of this summer's European Championships in Germany.

The Three Lions are among the favourites to win the tournament and bring a first trophy back to England since 1966, and it is no surprise given the amount of talent available. Most of Southgate's men are plying their trade in the Premier League - Europe's richest league - and even those who have travelled are at some of the continent's biggest clubs.