England secured their second 2-0 victory of the 2024-25 Nations League campaign as they cruised to a comfortable win over Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Harry Kane earned his 100th cap for the Three Lions and scored twice in the second half to mark the occasion to send England joint top of League B, Group 2 in the latest edition of the Nations League. Greece also have six points from their opening two games after beating Ireland 2-0 on Tuesday. England’s clash with Finland was Lee Carsley’s second match in charge as interim boss, having led England to a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday afternoon.

England dominated the contest against Finland, who failed to have a shot on target with just two efforts on goal during the entire game with just 22 per cent possession. Kane had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half after drifting ahead of the last man from Bukayo Saka’s cross. However, he made no mistake in getting his name on the scoresheet in the second 45 minutes as he opened the scoring just before the hour mark.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker received the ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold and expertly slipped it through the legs of the defender and smashing it in off the bar. He added a second on 76 minutes as he guided it into the far corner from the centre of the penalty area after a pass from Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

As the England players prepare to return to their clubs after a successful international break, here’s how we rated the performances at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Jordan Pickford - 6 Hard to rate the Everton man's performance when Finland failed to test him once. Had few touches too, in the rare occasions England had the ball deep in their own territory.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Produced a composed and controlled display from right-back. Constantly found passes that exposed Finland's back-line. Provided the assist for Kane's opener and started the move that made the second. Incredible performance from the Liverpool man.

Ezri Konsa - 7 Didn't have much at all to do, but also didn't put a foot wrong before going off with an injury.