England v Italy: What channel is Euro 2024 qualifier on, kick off time and how to watch
England meet Italy once again, and Gareth Southgate’s side will be keen enact more revenge after their Euro final loss in 2021
England meet Italy in a crucial match in a quest for qualification for the European Championships next summer. A win for the Italians would move them level on points with England.
However, England’s far superior goal difference over the reigning Euro champions means unless the defeat is a convincing win, the top spot is England’s to give up. After this game, all nations in group C will have played the same amount of games.
England head into the match in good form, and are unbeaten in their last five Euro qualifiers, whilst Italy will be looking to bounce back against England after Gareth Southgate’s side got the better of them in their last meeting.
Italy are unbeaten in their last four games, beating Malta 4-0, Ukraine 2-1, drawing away at North Macedonia and beating the Netherlands 3-2 on their own turf. Their last loss came courtesy of Spain in the Nations League back in June.
England have fared much better in 2023, and are currently unbeaten in the calendar year, beating Italy, Ukraine, Malta, North Macedonia, Scotland and Australia, with their only wobble coming away to Ukraine.
With England looking to stretch their impressive unbeaten run, with their last loss coming against France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar on December 10 last year, here’s how to watch the side in action.
What channel is England v Italy on?
Fans may have thought that the game would be on ITV, who host extensive coverage of multiple sporting events. However, this game is actually being shown on Channel 4. Coverage of the game, that kicks off at 7.45pm, starts from 7pm.