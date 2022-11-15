England’s predicted starting XI to face Norway ahead of friendly clash

Ahead of their friendly against Norway on Tuesday evening, the Dutch boss refused to concede that England will have an easy a time as they did in their last encounter, when an 8-0 Group A victory formed an early indication of the hosts’ dominance at Euro 2022 this summer.

Since Hege Riise took charge of Norway, they’ve won three out of five, and the former England interim manager may have a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to preparing her squad to face up against players she knows well. But Norway could come up against a raft of less familiar faces. With a number of new guard needing induction and a squad beset with injuries after a busy summer of football, Wiegman looks set to rotate for this friendly.

“We’ll make some changes,” she said. “This is also an opportunity to see some different connections between different players on the pitch. So we're trying to find a balance in that and do well again."

Against Japan, England gave a rampant performance, despite several key players having withdrawn from international duties. Young players matched club form with confident performances, which is a testament to the environment Wiegman has built, where everyone feels comfortable to express themselves on the pitch.

On Tuesday evening, we should see more young players getting their chance to shine - unbeaten runs to one side, the future is bright for the Lionesses. This is how we think the side will line up against Norway:

1. GK - Mary Earps The Manchester United shot-stopper earned another clean sheet against Japan. Earlier this month, Earps became the first ever goalkeeper to earn 150 Women’s Super League appearances - the experience tells in her England performances, which are becoming more and more assured with each game. Photo Sales

2. RB - Maya Le Tissier After the 20-year-old bagged a brace on her Manchester United debut, Wiegman noted that her scoring was not sufficient to justify a call-up, since she was selecting on defensive ability - after left-back Rachel Daly broke the deadlock against Japan, perhaps Le Tissier can show the Dutch coach what she's made of in Lucy Bronze's absence. Earlier this week, Wiegman praised the defender’s ‘natural leadership’. Photo Sales

3. CB - Esme Morgan In the name of exploring ‘different connections’, it would have been interesting to see a new centre-back pairing featuring Lotte Wubben-Moy, whom fans are begging to be handed a first start. With a minor muscle injury, the Arsenal star misses out - but after a composed full debut v Japan, Morgan will benefit from further experience. Photo Sales

4. CB - Alex Greenwood With so many Lionesses suffering injuries, it would be prudent to rest Millie Bright - who is due to play seven games between now and Christmas for club Chelsea. After missing out v Japan, Greenwood was photographed with a strapped up thigh in training on Sunday. Photo Sales