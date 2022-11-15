England v Norway: predicted Lionesses line-up with one debut and five changes expected
Ahead of their friendly against Norway on Tuesday evening, the Dutch boss refused to concede that England will have an easy a time as they did in their last encounter, when an 8-0 Group A victory formed an early indication of the hosts’ dominance at Euro 2022 this summer.
Since Hege Riise took charge of Norway, they’ve won three out of five, and the former England interim manager may have a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to preparing her squad to face up against players she knows well. But Norway could come up against a raft of less familiar faces. With a number of new guard needing induction and a squad beset with injuries after a busy summer of football, Wiegman looks set to rotate for this friendly.
“We’ll make some changes,” she said. “This is also an opportunity to see some different connections between different players on the pitch. So we're trying to find a balance in that and do well again."
Against Japan, England gave a rampant performance, despite several key players having withdrawn from international duties. Young players matched club form with confident performances, which is a testament to the environment Wiegman has built, where everyone feels comfortable to express themselves on the pitch.
On Tuesday evening, we should see more young players getting their chance to shine - unbeaten runs to one side, the future is bright for the Lionesses. This is how we think the side will line up against Norway: