What was different the last time England won the World Cup? Lionesses prepare for huge final
It was a very different world the last time England geared up for a World Cup final
England's Lionesses will be aiming to emulate the nation's famous success from 1966. They will have the chance to win the Women's World Cup for the first time against Spain.
Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo all netted as England overcame Australia in the semi-final in a disciplined performance.
And as excitement builds, the nation is already looking back to July 30, 1966, when England's men defeated Germany 4-2 to win the World Cup.
And just from images at the time, you can starkly see how much the world has changed since then - whether that be in terms of technology, fashion, or the flags being waved by fans.
We take a look back at what was different nearly 50 years ago during England's victory on home soil
You can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 final this Sunday (August 20) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer