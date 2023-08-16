Telling news your way
What was different the last time England won the World Cup? Lionesses prepare for huge final

It was a very different world the last time England geared up for a World Cup final

Gurj Nanrah
By Gurj Nanrah
4 minutes ago

England's Lionesses will be aiming to emulate the nation's famous success from 1966. They will have the chance to win the Women's World Cup for the first time against Spain.

Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo all netted as England overcame Australia in the semi-final in a disciplined performance.

And as excitement builds, the nation is already looking back to July 30, 1966, when England's men defeated Germany 4-2 to win the World Cup.

And just from images at the time, you can starkly see how much the world has changed since then - whether that be in terms of technology, fashion, or the flags being waved by fans.

We take a look back at what was different nearly 50 years ago during England's victory on home soil

You can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 final this Sunday (August 20) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

In glorious black and white, England footballer Geoff Hurst (10) is hugged by a team-mate at Wembley Stadium in London, during the World Cup Final between England and West Germany. Colour TV did not land in the UK until 1967 meaning 1966 was the last World Cup televised in black and white image

1. Black and white

A 40-year-old Queen Elizabeth II greets playing during the World Cup tournament. If Lionesses are succesful, they will likely be greeted by King Charles during their celebrations (AFP via Getty Images)

2. Queen Elizabeth II

In a famous photo later changed into colour, notice the obvious lack of phones or other personal camera equipment in the crowd. Just football fans present and enjoying the moment.

3. Not a phone in sight

The Old Wembley Stadium was venue for the 1966 World Cup Finals. It has since been demolished and replaced by a new stadium which opened in 2007 (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

4. The Old Wembley

