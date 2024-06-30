Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England manager, Gareth Southgate, has named his XI to face Slovakia in tonight’s Euro 2024 knockout fixture.

He’s made just the one change from the disappointing 0-0 draw with Slovenia, dropping Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher for Manchester United man, Kobbie Mainoo, and the Three Lions boss is eager to make sure they don’t lose their continuity.

"A team is never quite as poor as people might think, and never quite as good as people might think,” he said before the game. “You're probably about five per cent off where you'd like to be. Therefore you've got to be very careful not to throw everything out the window, lose things you're doing well and lose continuity and the confidence that comes from players playing together and the understanding that comes with that.

"You have to ignore external advice and be assured in what you're doing. Equally, we've had some players who have come in and had a big impact from the bench. Our substitutions in all of the matches have had a big impact, and we're mindful people are pushing for places, there's competition, we need that strength in depth.

"The squad are very together. they're training well, that's pushing the starting team that's been in place. The other players have to be ready; you might need five or six changes tomorrow, that's over half the team now... It's important that when players come on, they perform as the guys did the other night."

Here’s how the teams are lining up for tonight’s game in Gelsenkirchen:

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Rice, Mainoo, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Bench: Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsdale, Konsa, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton

Slovakia XI: Dúbravka, Pekarík, Vavro, Škriniar, Hancko, Kucka, Lobotka, Duda, Schranz, Strelec, Haraslín