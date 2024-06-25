England XI v Slovenia revealed - Liverpool star dropped for England's latest Euro 2024 line-up
A narrow win over Serbia and a disappointing draw with Denmark has left fans severely underwhelmed regarding their side’s showing in Germany, and despite Southgate’s side being well-placed to reach the knockout stages, the hope is that this evening’s encounter will be the one in which they finally announce themselves.
The England boss knows they need to be better, and speaking ahead of the game he said, “We know we need to create more as a team. It isn’t about one player – this is often where we get drawn into the wrong discussions. This is about a team functioning, a team winning, a team having the right mentality and working together to get the results.
“It is not about individuals, if it is about the individuals then you are not going to succeed. Our big nights and exciting tournaments have been about the team. Yes, there are important players within the team, but our ethos is about the team.”
The Three Lions will finish top of Group C if they beat Slovenia, regardless of what happens elsewhere, and will do so also if they draw against and Denmark fail to beat Serbia. Meanwhile, they’ll be guaranteed at least second place if they draw tonight or if the Danes don’t beat the Serbians.
England XI: Pickford, Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier, Rice, Gallagher, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane
Bench: Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsdale, Konsa, Dunk, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton, Mainoo
Slovenia XI: Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko
Bench: Belec, Vekic, Balkovec, Blazic, Stankovic, Brekalo, Verbic, Lovric, Kurtic, Horvat, Zugelj, Zeljkovic, Vipotnik, Celar, Ilicic
