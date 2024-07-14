Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gareth Southgate has named his England side that he hopes will finally end the Three Lions’ years of hurt.

No football fan in this country needs reminding when the men’s national team last won a major trophy, and this evening - almost 60 years later - Southgate’s team has a chance to write their own history.

Not one for making many changes, it’s unsurprising to see that the England boss hasn’t shuffled his pack too much after their improved performance in the win over the Netherlands, however while the hero from that night, Ollie Watkins, misses out on a starting berth, Luke Shaw of Manchester United makes his first start of the competition.

Southgate knows how much it would mean to earn victory in Berlin, and insists that he can handle whatever comes his way on the back of tonight’s Euro 2024 final.

"As a coach, manager, leader, you recognise what you're doing well," he said ahead of the final. “Had we gone out in the first knockout round here I know I've managed this period better than I did in Russia, but that wouldn't be how it was viewed and it would sound like nonsense to the man in the street.

"I completely understand that, but I know the job now and I'm really clear on being my own biggest critic, reviewing everything clearly. I want to win so much on Sunday it hurts, don't get me wrong, but I can handle whatever comes and I know it's not going to change what the dog thinks when I walk back through the door....

“I’m an England fan in the dugout, I have more responsibility now, but... I’m desperate for England to win and I was the same as a player, I would celebrate with the fans at all of my clubs. I know sometimes because I’m not like that on the sideline, people might view that differently but my job on the sideline is to make good decisions, not to be a cheerleader.”

Here’s how the two teams line up:

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Shaw, Mainoo, Rice, Saka, Foden, Bellingham, Kane

Subs: Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsdale, Konsa, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton

Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Morata

Subs: Baena, Nacho, Grimaldo, Lopez, Joselu, Merino, Navas, Oyarzabal, Raya, Remiro, Torres, Vivian, Zubimendi