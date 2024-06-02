Euro 2024 is almost upon us and Gareth Southgate’s England squad are hard at work as they prepare themselves for the tournament in Germany. The Three Lions are among the favourites to win the competition and Southgate would have every right to feel confident when looking at his potential starting XI.

Ideally Southgate would like to see his best XI in action together on Monday night when England face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a warm-up friendly at St James’ Park. However, only a handful of those likely to start England’s opening game against Serbia are currently available.

With that in mind, here’s a look at what many consider to be England’s strongest line-up and where they are at individually.

1 . GK: Jordan Pickford Pickford is available and could feature against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night.

2 . RB: Kyle Walker Walker is fit but he won't link up with the England side until early next week following their FA Cup final commitments

3 . CB: John Stones Stones is fit but after linking up with England late following the FA Cup final, England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed he won't be involved on Monday night.