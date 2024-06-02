Southgate will get the chance to run the rule over his England players ahead of Euro 2024 on Monday night when the Three Lions take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park. Southgate will get the chance to run the rule over his England players ahead of Euro 2024 on Monday night when the Three Lions take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park.
Southgate will get the chance to run the rule over his England players ahead of Euro 2024 on Monday night when the Three Lions take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park.

England's best Euro 2024 XI and their current availability as seven miss training ahead of friendly

Will Jackson
By Will Jackson
4 minutes ago

England are busy preparing for Euro 2024 with the start of the tournament less than two weeks away

Euro 2024 is almost upon us and Gareth Southgate’s England squad are hard at work as they prepare themselves for the tournament in Germany. The Three Lions are among the favourites to win the competition and Southgate would have every right to feel confident when looking at his potential starting XI.

Ideally Southgate would like to see his best XI in action together on Monday night when England face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a warm-up friendly at St James’ Park. However, only a handful of those likely to start England’s opening game against Serbia are currently available.

With that in mind, here’s a look at what many consider to be England’s strongest line-up and where they are at individually.

Pickford is available and could feature against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night.

1. GK: Jordan Pickford

Pickford is available and could feature against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night.

Walker is fit but he won't link up with the England side until early next week following their FA Cup final commitments

2. RB: Kyle Walker

Walker is fit but he won't link up with the England side until early next week following their FA Cup final commitments

Stones is fit but after linking up with England late following the FA Cup final, England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed he won't be involved on Monday night.

3. CB: John Stones

Stones is fit but after linking up with England late following the FA Cup final, England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed he won't be involved on Monday night.

Maguire has been struggling with a calf injury and while he is progressing well, he won't be fit enough to feature on Monday at Newcastle.

4. CB: Harry Maguire

Maguire has been struggling with a calf injury and while he is progressing well, he won't be fit enough to feature on Monday at Newcastle.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandGareth SouthgateEuro 2024