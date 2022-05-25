There are just under six months to go until the Three Lions make their way to Qatar looking to land only a second major tournament win in their history.

England are firmly on the road to the World Cup after easing through their qualification group with minimum fuss.

Gareth Southgate’s side dropped just four points and remained unbeaten in their 10 qualifiers as they saw off the likes of Albania, Poland and Hungary to secure their place in Qatar later this year.

But the Three Lions still have some considerable challenges lying in wait before their thoughts firmly focus on the first World Cup Finals to be held during the winter months.

Their preparations kick off with a tough-looking quartet of Nations League fixtures in June as England come up against some familiar faces.

NationalWorld has cranked ‘Sweet Caroline’ up to eleven, and taken a look at the challenges England will face as they reach the final stretch on the road to Qatar:

Hungary v England

Competition: Nations League A - Group 3

Date: Saturday 4th June

Kick-off: 5pm

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest

Television coverage: Channel 4, All 4

England’s latest Nations League campaign kicks off with a quickfire reunion with World Cup qualifying group opponents Hungary.

It was the Hungarians that provided the first test of England’s post-Euro 2022 final defeat hangover when Southgate’s men travelled to Budapest last September.

A goalless opening 45 minutes gave way to a free-scoring second-half display as Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice gave England a 4-0 win on a controversial night.

Sadly, it was off-field events that dominated the headlines as England players suffered racial abuse and were the targets of missiles from a hostile home crowd.

As a result, this fixture will be played behind closed doors.

Germany v England

Competition: Nations League A - Group 3

Date: Tuesday 7th June

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Television coverage: Channel 4, All 4

It has been over five years since England travelled to Germany to meet one of their oldest rivals.

Michael Keane takes on Julian Brandt

That friendly meeting was decided by a solitary goal from Germany striker Lukas Podolski as an England side containing the likes of Jake Livermore, Jamie Vardy and Adam Lallana fell to a narrow defeat.

Much has changed since that night in Dortmund and England held the upper hand in their last competitive meeting - but more of that later.

England v Italy

Competition: Nations League A - Group 3

Date: Saturday 11th June

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Television coverage: Channel 4, All 4

England’s first home Nations League fixture sees them come up against the side that denied them only the second major tournament win in their history.

By the time Gareth Southgate’s side face Italy at Molineux, almost a year will have past since the penalty shoot-out defeat inflicted on them by the Azzurri in the final of Euro 2020.

That only adds to the intrigue of what will be a severe test of how the Three Lions have improved since that heartbreaking night at Wembley.

Sadly, because of events surrounding the national stadium in the hours before the final as England ‘fans’ caused carnage in and around Wembley, this game will be held behind closed doors.

England v Hungary

Competition: Nations League A - Group 3

Date: Tuesday 14th June

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Television coverage: Channel 4, All 4

A hectic quarter of June fixtures is rounded off when England face Hungary for the second time inside a fortnight.

England's defender John Stones (R) celebrates with England's midfielder Raheem Sterling after scoring the equalising goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium in London on October 12, 2021. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

There are recent memories of this fixture after the Three Lions continued their World Cup qualifying fixtures with a 1-1 home draw against Hungary.

A Roland Sallai penalty put the visitors ahead midway through the first-half but an equaliser from Manchester City defender John Stones ensured the points were shared.

England rounded off their qualifiers with a 5-0 home win against Albania and a 10-0 hammering of San Marino.

Once again, due to events prior to the Euro 2020 Final, this game will be behind closed doors.

Italy v England

Competition: Nations League A - Group 3

Date: Sunday 23rd September

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Venue: TBC

Television coverage: Channel 4, All 4

England return to Nations League action after a three-month absence with a visit to Italy in September.

In their penultimate fixture of the group stage, the Three Lions travel to Italy for the first time since an Andros Townsend equaliser earned them a 1-1 in a friendly held in Turin in March 2015.

HOT SHOT: England's Andros Townsend scores his side's equalising goal against Italy in Turin earlier tonight. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Only captain Harry Kane and experienced duo Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker remain in the current England setup from that night in Turin.

A lot more will be known about England’s plans for the World Cup and their chances of Nations League success come full-time in their latest meeting with Italy.

England v Germany

Competition: Nations League A, Group 3

Date: Monday 26th September

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Venue: TBC

Television coverage: Channel 4, All 4

England round off their Nations League campaign with a home fixture against Germany.

England's Bukayo Saka battles with Germany's Antonio Rudigerduring the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Nobody will have forgotten the last time Southgate’s men took on the Germans on home soil as it provided the manager and supporters with an element of revenge.

The meeting game in the Euro 2020 round of 16 as second-half goals from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling helped England banish the ghosts of Euro 96 and claim a famous win in front of an ecstatic Wembley crowd.

It’s unlikely this one will meet the fever pitch levels of that night - but it will be England’s final competitive fixture before they travel to Qatar.

England’s World Cup group stage fixtures get underway with a first ever meeting with Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday 21st November.