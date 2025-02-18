Erling Haaland injury: Will Man City striker play against Real Madrid and Liverpool?

Manchester City’s star goalscorer seemed to be in pain with his knee during their latest win over Newcastle United.

Manchester City have a big fight on their hands this week as they prepare to battle it out with Real Madrid for their place in the Champions League knockouts. They could be forced to do it without Erling Haaland too, following his injury concern over the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side earned a huge 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, following an impressive performance to bounce back from their 5-1 defeat to Arsenal. However, the result was slightly soured when Haaland was replaced in the final minutes of the match.

Concerns have risen around the 24-year-old’s fitness levels, as he was taken off the pitch with an apparent knee problem. He looked to be in pain while he sat out the last moments of the clash, casting doubt on whether he will be able to play against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

However, some promising words from Guardiola after the match have suggested he could be fit enough for this week’s make or break clash with Los Blancos.

Erling Haaland injury update after Newcastle

Following their win over Newcastle, City boss Guardiola was asked if there was an update on Haaland’s situation.

“When he was down, everyone was scared but he got up and walked smiling like always. I didn’t speak to him or the doctors but the doctors didn’t come with bad news so hopefully he is fine,” he said.

Guardiola’s comments from the weekend are the latest information provided on Haaland but he is expected to have a further update ahead of their visit to the Bernabeu. After their clash in Europe, City will meet with title hopefuls Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend.

What happened last time between Man City and Real Madrid?

Real Madrid will host the second leg of their Champions League play-off clash on Wednesday evening, 20.00 GMT. The aggregate score is 3-2 in favour of Carlo Ancelotti’s side, following a thrilling clash at the Etihad.

Haaland opened up the scoring for his side before the 20-minute mark, before Kylian Mbappe found an equaliser with an hour played. City looked set to edge out a narrow 2-1 win when Haaland converted from the penalty spot with just ten minutes to go, but Madrid fired in two late goals to take an unexpected lead.

Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham scored in the 86th and 92nd minute respectively, giving Los Blancos the advantage as they head into the second leg.

City need to find just one goal to pile the pressure on Madrid, but Guardiola has already admitted be believes the odds are stacked against his side. Speaking ahead of the clash in Spain, the Citizens boss described their chances of overturning their deficit as low.

Reflecting on their statement win over Newcastle, Guardiola said: “Of course the victory helps us, but the margin to win at the Bernabeu, in that position, everybody knows that if you ask before the game, the percentage to go through, I don't know, when we arrive, is one per cent.

“It will be minimal, but as much as you have a chance, we will try, that's for sure, you know? So we're going there, like always, like we have done, but this season, the reality is that we have been miles and miles away.

“We finished 22nd in the Champions League table, but if we had performed like we did today, of course not, we would have finished higher. But we have been really, really poor in performances and in the results this season and just for one game, today, we played really well.

“It's not going to change the opinion, the reality of where the team is right now, and we're still not good, in terms of day-by-day, being that. But, of course, it's better to travel to Madrid with this result, than with a defeat.”