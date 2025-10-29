Ernest Queralt: Spanish footballer, 38, dies after falling through bookshop window as tributes paid
Ernest Queralt, 38, lost his life in a freak accident while walking through the streets of Reus, a city in Catalonia.
Today (Wednesday, October 29) Queralt will be laid to rest in Alforja, and a large turnout is expected following an outpouring of tributes online.
According to reports Queralt, who was the captain of futsal team Tecnovit Alforja, fell against the glass window of a bookstore in Reus and fell through. As the glass shattered, one of the shards pierced his stomach.
Queralt was rushed to Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona, but died soon after. Police are investigating the circumstances around the incident, but not treating it as suspicious.
A spokesperson for Tecnovit Alforja led tributes to their star man, who was affectionately called Nestu by his teammates.
They said: “We have no words to describe how we feel today and the void he leaves among us all.
“Founder, player, coach, coordinator, captain, but above all, a fan of this crest, this town, and these colours.
“We will continue to instil your values, dedication, commitment, camaraderie, competitiveness in our players, and through them we will keep your memory and legacy alive, which, like you, will be eternal.
“Always yours, rest in peace, friend. We love you.”
A spokesperson from the Catalan Football Federation added: “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the Technovit Alforja FS first-team captain and player, who has left us age just 38.”