Former Turkish international forward Ersen Martin has died aged 44

Former Turkish international forward Ersen Martin has died aged 44 after a period of lengthy treatment in hospital.

The striker, who retired from professional football in 2013, is understood to have suffered a ruptured aorta in 2022 which saw him hospitalised and fighting for his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports from Turkey claim he was intubated in hospital on March 10, before he passed away in the facility nine days later.

Martin’s career began in Germany when he emerged from the Nuremberg academy, but the bulk of his career was spent in the Turkish Super Lig where he represented the likes of Beşiktaş, Ankaraspor and Trabzonspor. He also represented Spanish side Recreativo de Huelva in what remains the team’s last season in the top-flight.

Martin was renowned for his excellent goal scoring ability as well as his strength and ability to bring team mates into the game. During the peak of his powers the 6ft 5 striker won the award for top scorer in the 2004/05 Turkish Cup - earning him international recognition and the first of his three caps for Turkey.

Martin finished his club career in 2013, having played for 13 clubs, scoring 101 goals and providing 28 assists in 375 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His ex-club Trabzonspor paid tribute to their former player, saying: "We have learned with deep sadness the news that our former football player Ersen Martin has passed away.

"May God have mercy on Ersen Martin who lost his life; We offer our condolences to his family, loved ones and community."

Besiktas added: "We have learned with deep sadness that our former football player Ersen Martin has passed away.

"May God have mercy on Ersen Martin, we offer our condolences to his family, relatives and the Turkish sports community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin also had a friendship with Galatasaray's boss Okan Buruk. The pair had chatted and spent time together at games following Martin's aortic rupture in 2022.

Galatasaray also paid tribute to the player following his death, despite him never having played for the club.

They wrote: "We have learned with deep sadness the news of the death of former national football player Ersen Martin.