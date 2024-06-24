Euro 2024 Kylian Mbappe mask - other footballers who have worn masks, including former Arsenal and Spurs stars
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the stranger footballing accessories, masks have become more and more prevalent in the modern game. Often, players are required to wear them after undergoing facial reconstruction surgery - the latest player to wear one will be France’s Kylian Mbappe, after he suffered a broken nose during Les Bleus 1-0 victory over Austria in the group stage of Euro 2024.
Today, we’ll be looking at nine other players who have donned masks during games of football - be it for protective purposes or simply because they wanted to. We’ll be looking at former Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur stars in this list.