Euro 2024 star banned for controversial gesture, will not play in quarter finals

Merih Demiral will miss out on Turkiye’s quarter final game against The Netherlands. | AFP via Getty Images

Turkiye will miss out on one of their top stars in the quarter finals of Euro 2024.

Turkiye and Euro 2024 star Merih Demiral will not be partaking in their quarter-final clash against The Netherlands on Saturday, July 6, following a UEFA ruling.

In their last 16 win over Ralf Rangnick’s Austria, he performed a controversial ‘grey wolf’ gesture and has been slapped with a two-match ban as a result. Additionally, the Al-Ahli titan is also expected to be handed a ‘five figure’ fine.

As such, Demiral will only be able to represent his country again at Euro 2024 if they reach the final. Demiral’s loss will be a bitter blow for them - not only did he score a brace in their last 16 victory, he has also been an incredibly effective defensive presence in their backline.

The grey wolf gesture is a reference - and a show of support - for an ultra-nationalist movement in Demiral’s native country. It represents a branch of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party, known as the ‘Grey Wolves’.

Their ideology is based on the supposed ‘superiority’ of the ‘Turkish race’ - they have been known to lead violent terroristic attacks on left-leaning groups and immigrants in the past. The gesture is banned in Austria and France, but it remains legal in Germany. Additionally, the Grey Wolves were classified as a terrorist syndicate by Kazakhstan in 2005.

The grey wolf gesture is performed by holding your middle and ring fingers against the inside your thumb, with your index and little fingers fully extended. Usually, it is performed with both hands at the same time.

He isn’t the only person who received a tongue-lashing as a result of his actions - Turkiye’s ambassador in Germany was summoned to their foreign office to discuss the ramifications of the gesture.