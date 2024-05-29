Euro 2024 wallchart (Graphic by Mark Hall)

Map out England’s route to the final at Euro 2024 by saving this wall chart featuring all fixtures, dates, and TV channels

Football fans are turning their attention to the highly-anticipated European Championships in Germany as 24 teams filled with Europe’s best players battle it out for glory.

Italy are the defending champions of the competition but it is last time’s runners-up England who are the hot favourites to triumph along with World Cup finalists France, Euro 2016 winners Portugal and the host nation Germany.

Taking place from 14 June to 14 July across 10 different cities, fans will have plenty of action to keep their eye on - and we can assist you with a free wall chart so you can follow your way through all the twist and turns of Euro 2024.

To download the National World Euro 2024 wall chart just click and save the image below. Download the wall chart on to your computer, use it as your background or print off at home.

How to use the Euro 2024 wall chart

This summer’s European Championship is expected to draw in huge audiences of fans around the world and many football fanatics have already began mapping out their team’s path to glory.

On our wall chart you will have all the information you need for this year’s tournament in one place. The National World wall chart includes all the fixtures for the tournament, kick-off times and venues for the big games.

