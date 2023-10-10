10 stadiums across the UK and Ireland will host thousands of fans as the UEFA Euro 2028 hosts tournament are confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UEFA have confirmed that the UK and Ireland will host the Euros 2028 tournament after the bid was pitched unopposed.

Ten stadia across the two countries will host matches as part of the tournament. The UK and Ireland were confirmed as hosts after Turkey withdrew a bid to host the tournament. The country said that it was withdrawing to focus on a joint bid to host the 2032 finals with Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stadia included in the line-up to host games includes Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, Villa Park, St James’ Park and Everton’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock. Others also include Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and a redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast. Wembley Stadium is due to host the final and likely both semi-finals.