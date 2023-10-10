Euro 2028: UK and Ireland confirmed as hosts for UEFA tournament after bid runs unopposed
10 stadiums across the UK and Ireland will host thousands of fans as the UEFA Euro 2028 hosts tournament are confirmed
UEFA have confirmed that the UK and Ireland will host the Euros 2028 tournament after the bid was pitched unopposed.
Ten stadia across the two countries will host matches as part of the tournament. The UK and Ireland were confirmed as hosts after Turkey withdrew a bid to host the tournament. The country said that it was withdrawing to focus on a joint bid to host the 2032 finals with Italy.
Stadia included in the line-up to host games includes Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, Villa Park, St James’ Park and Everton’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock. Others also include Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and a redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast. Wembley Stadium is due to host the final and likely both semi-finals.
Analysts have predicted a major economic boost from hosting the tournament. Home nation economies could be boosted by €3bn from hosting games and thousands of fans.