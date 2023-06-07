The trophy is the first in 43 years for the East London club, with Jarrod Bowen netting a 90th minute winner

West Ham have been crowed the Europa Conference League winner after defeating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final. (Credit: Getty Images)

London club West Ham has won the Europa Conference League title after defeating Italian opponents Fiorentina 2-1.

The game, which was held at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, was won in spectacular fashion as hero Jarrod Bowen slotted home a 90th minute winner to push West Ham over the edge.

The match saw West Ham go 1-0 up via a penalty scored by Benrahma in the 62nd minute, before Fiorentina drew level with a goal from Bonaventura five minutes later.

However, fans nerves were not cooled until the final minute of the game, when Bowen secured the title. Following his heroics, the winger said: “Never [have I felt like this in my life]. This is the biggest game of my career. The emotion, there was time for one more chance. I’m just so happy. I’m over the moon."

The extraordinary feat has seen the Hammers win their first trophy in 43 years, and their first European title in almost six decades. It comes following a downbeat season for the team in the Premier League, with David Moyes' boys finishing in an underwhelming 14th place.

Despite the excitement come the end of the match, ugly scenes were seen before the half time whistle when Fiorentina captain Biraghi was hit by drink containers and items thrown onto the pitch by fans. The player was struck on the head, with blood pouring down onto his neck and the game was paused while he received attention and the items were removed.

West Ham players Michail Antonio and Declan Rice attempted to calm supporters down, while an announcement was made over the PA system asking fans to refrain from throwing items onto the pitch.