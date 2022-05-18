Rangers are taking on German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League 2022 in Seville

Joe Aribo celebrates scoring the opening goal for Rangers during the UEFA Europa League Final (PA)

Rangers are tied 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt in the showpiece final of the Europa League final in a sweltering Seville.

The two sides will now have to face extra-time after a gruelling, end-to-end 90 minutes, with Scott Arfield replacing Glen Kamara for Rangers.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colombian striker Rafael Borré got the equaliser for the German side, ghosting in behind centre-half Connor Goldson to finish one of Filip Kostić’s many tempting crosses on the 69th minute.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Rafael Borre celebrates scoring his side’s first goal to level the score at 1-1 (PA)

Joe Aribo had claimed the breakthrough for the Scottish side on the 56th minute. The makeshift centre-forward sparked bedlam among the Rangers fans in the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

The Nigerian, who is normally used in a deeper midfield role, benefitted from a calamitous slip from Eintracht defender Tuta and calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Moments later, Frankfurt nearly equalised when Jesper Lindstrøm’s shot was deflected wide by Calvin Bassey.

There was another nervous moment when Daichi Kamada found himself through on goal but his lob landed on the roof of Allan McGregor’s goal, much to the relief of Gers fans.

The German side created the better chances in the first 45 minutes, frequently threatening down the wings and forcing McGregor into an excellent stop from Ansgar Knauff after Borna Barisic backed off from the wide player.

Performers on the pitch ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville (PA)

But the Glasgow side did work their way into the game as the first half progressed, with that man Aribo coming closest as his curling shot went inches past the post.

The stand-in striker received Scott Wright’s pass 22 yards out and tried to curl into the top corner but the former Charlton man was a yard off target.