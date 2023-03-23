First round of qualifying matches will take place this weekend as 53 teams battle it out to make it to Euros 2024 tournament in Germany

England fans will feel a sense of deja-vu when they watch the Three Lions take on Italy in their first qualifying match of Euros 2024. The last tournament saw the two sides meet in the final and after 90 minutes plus extra time, Italy took the trophy after winning the penalty shoot-out.

Nearly two years on, the two sides will meet again in the hope of starting off their qualifying campaign successfully. Scotland will face a hard task as they find themselves in a group with Spain and Norway but following a triumphant Nations League campaign, Steve’s Clarke side will at least be given a chance to reach their second major tournament this century with a place in the qualifying play-offs.

2016 semi-finalists Wales will face their first tournament without talisman Gareth Bale as Aaron Ramsey takes the helm while Northern Ireland, who made their only Euros appearance seven years ago, are in an intriguing group including Denmark and Finland.

However, with only just under half of the qualifying spaces available in next year’s tournament, here is all you need to know about how many teams will feature in next year’s Euros 2024 competition...

When is Euros 2024?

The tournament proper will start next on 14 June 2024 and will conclude with the grand finale on Sunday 14 June 2024. The qualifying rounds are beginning at the moment with the first two matches taking place this weekend.

England will be playing Italy and Ukraine as they begin their qualifying campaign.

Harry Kane and England prepare for upcoming Euros qualifying against Italy

How many teams will play in Euros 2024?

It had been rumoured that the next Euros tournament would include 32 nations, however only 24 teams will be competing in Germany next summer, in keeping with previous competitions. As the host nation, Germany will not need to qualify for the tournament but are already granted a place.

The top two teams from each qualifying group will qualify automatically and the remaining three spots go to the winners of the play-offs, linked to the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. After topping their Nations League group, and thus earning promotion, Scotland have earned themselves at least a place in the play-offs.

The draw for the tournament proper will take place in December 2023 following the conclusion of all the group stage qualifying fixtures but before the play-off semi-finals and play-off finals.

What is the Euros 2024 format?

24 teams will be split into six groups of four with the top two progressing through to the round of sixteen as well as the four best third place finishers. The round of 16 will then signal the start of the knockout rounds which include the quarter-finals, semi-finals and, of course, the final on 14 July.

Who is in Euros 2024 qualifying groups?