Everton have been dealt a huge blow after months of waiting for a takeover to go through.

Everton face an uncertain future after confirming their takeover at the hands of 777 Partners has fallen through. Miami-based consortium 777 Partners agreed to buy the Toffees in September 2023, and they have been providing financial support since, attempting to ratify a full agreement in the meantime.

The agreement related to Farhad Moshiri’s 94% stake in the club, and the US consortium were also given an extension to get the deal done. The latest deadline was set for 5am on Saturday morning, but the hour has come and gone without a full agreement being locked in. A deal had been delayed multiple times, with the consortium failing to meet the Premier League’s requirements.

The Premier League had told Everton that 777 Partners must provide proof of funds and turn their £200m loan to Everton into equity. That did not happen, and a deal has now fallen through, with Everton confirming: “Everton Football Club would like to provide the following update to all stakeholders, and particularly its supporters.

“The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited (the company that Moshiri owns Everton through) for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the club expired today. The club’s board of directors recognises the considerable level of financial support 777 Partners has provided the club over recent months and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for this.

“The club will continue to operate as usual, while it works with Blue Heaven Holdings to assess all options for the club’s future ownership. The board of directors would like to thank everyone connected to Everton for their patience over recent months and reiterate its commitment to providing further updates when it is appropriate to do so through the club’s official communication channels.”