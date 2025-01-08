Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of major January headlines in the Premier League as Everton's new owners close in on a statement signing

Premier League strugglers Everton are desperate to make a splash in the January transfer window to ensure that they can begin life at their new stadium in the top-flight of English football.

After prolonged negotiations, The Friedkin Group completed its takeover of Everton last month, in a move which ended the turbulent and ultimately unsuccessful tenure of Farhad Moshiri.

The Toffees for the first time in a number of years are able to spend with freedom in this transfer window and have set their sights on a talented England Under-21 international, who has so far failed to set the world alight at Aston Villa following his £18m move.

Jaden Philogene, who starred for Hull City last season with 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances at Championship level returned to Villa Park last summer, despite plenty of interest from Everton, Crystal Palace and most notably Ipswich Town, who also had an equal offer accepted for the 22-year-old prospect.

Philogene arrived back at Villa to great fanfare, but has so far been overshadowed by Morgan Rogers and Leon Bailey in the wide positions. Overall, Philogene has played just 15 matches, starting just twice, with the bulk of his appearances coming from the subs bench.

However, Everton, who sit 16th in the league table with just three wins from 19 matches, are in desperate need of creative flair to drive them up the table after a difficult start.

The Blues have scored a league-low 15 goals this season and have managed just one in the last 10 games from open play, with almost all of their goals coming from set piece situations. Fabrizo Romano posted on X: “Everton have opened talks to sign Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa. Understand it could be a permanent move rather than loan, Everton are trying to make it happen with this formula. Negotiations underway.”

Chelsea make move for 10-time England international

Premier League heavyweight Chelsea are believed to be lining up a stunning move for Manchester United academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo in the January transfer window. Mainoo burst onto the scene last season at just 18 years of age and was one of the standout performers for the Red Devils as they lifted the FA Cup for the 13th time in the history.

The youngster, who notably became the first English teenager to score in the final since 1981, was drafted into the England squad in the dying moments and was a pivotal part of the group which finished runners-up behind Spain at Euro 2024. Mainoo is under contract until 2027 but has reportedly stalled in negotiations with the club over a new and improved long-term contract.

Chelsea, who have a reputation for signing youngsters on long-term deals, are thought to be watching the situation closely and are keen to test Manchester United’s resolve this January with a bid, according to Mail Sport.