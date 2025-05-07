Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton’s new era of ownership under the Friedkin Group is expected to really kickstart this summer after the turbulent eight year tenure of Farhad Moshiri. The club begin life in a new stadium next season under a familiar face in David Moyes, who returned for a second stint earlier this campaign to lead the club to safety after a tricky start to the year under Sean Dyche.

Moyes led Everton to Europe during his first stint on several occasions and will be hopeful of treating the fans to plenty of nights on the continent at Bramley-Moore Dock in years to come.

“We're expecting the Friedkin's to come up with some money and hopefully we can add to the squad,” said Moyes in an interview with former striker Duncan Ferguson, via TNT Sport.

Everton plot move to re-sign Richarilson

Richarlison won the hearts of Everton fans with his passion, assists, technical ability and his goal-scoring qualities. He finished as Everton’s joint-top scorer across all competitions in his opening two seasons on Merseyside and reached double figures in three of the four seasons with the club.

However, since making the £60m move to Tottenham in 2022, he’s largely struggled to hit the same heights and is thought to be considering his future in North London as he aims to claim a starting spot for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

“The main thing about Richarlison is we are now in a World Cup cycle, and many in Brazil still believe he is their best option,” said Graham Bailey of TBR Football.

He added: “He actually has a very good record for them with 20 goals to his name.

“I’m told that he has been made aware that he needs to be playing next season. Brazil have a host of options competing with him – Real Madrid’s Endrick but also a host of Premier League rivals – Joao Pedro, Rodrigo Muniz and Evanilson… and they will all be starting for their respective clubs.

“Richarlison needs to be playing, he knows this and that is just why Everton are in such a strong position. They can offer him that chance of first-team football. Everton want him back, as we revealed earlier this year, and I believe there is confidence from their side, but also a belief from Richarlison and Spurs’ end that this is likely the best option.

Newcastle United target 35-time international

Newcastle United have emerged as strong contenders to sign highly-rated German international Jonathan Tah in the summer. The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back has reportedly already decided to leave Xabi Alonso’s side on a free transfer this summer when his deal expires, with a number of top clubs such as Barcelona, Man United and Bayern Munich also showing interest.

Newcastle are short on options at centre-back with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar both approaching their mid 30s and Sven Botman being prone to injury in recent seasons.

Sun Sport understands the Magpies could look to rectify this with a move for Tah, who has long been considered one of the Bundesliga’s finest defenders.

Tah has racked up 400 appearances for Leverusken and last season formed part of the team which won the league and cup double while also finishing unbeaten.