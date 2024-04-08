Everton deducted further points for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules
Everton have been deducted a further two points for a second breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).
Before the points deduction was announced, the Toffees had climbed to 15th in the Premier League table after a crucial 1-0 victory against strugglers Burnley. As a result of the new deduction they now find themselves below Brentford in 16th position, two points and two places above 18th place Luton Town.
Everton were previously deducted 10 points in November for exceeding permitted losses by £19.5m over a period ending with the 2021/22 season. This was later reduced to six points following a successful appeal.
This means overall that Everton have been deducted eight points this season. The Merseyside outfit return to action in a weeks time in a tricky away test against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
More to follow.
