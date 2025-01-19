Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Everton pummelling Spurs at Goodison Park today, time could be running out for Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu.

Both sides - along with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United - were part of the so-called Big Five clubs in the 1980s, but they have fallen down the pecking order in the decades since, as Chelsea and then Manchester City joined the leading pack with financial clout.

This year, with strong showings from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth and - for a while at least - Newcastle and Brighton has highlighted just how far the two have fallen, alongside Manchester United’s travails.

Everton have fired Sean Dyche, who kept them up last year, and reinstated David Moyes, who oversaw the best run for Everton in recent times before his departure to replace Alex Ferguson at United. And Everton’s new manager bounce has seen them get the better of Spurs 3-2 - although Spurs did claw back a couple after going 3-0 down.

If Spurs are tempted to cut Postecoglu loose, who would be the contenders to replace him?

Edin Terzic

Terzic has been talked about as a favourite by some. He’s a former Borussia Dortmund coach who left last summer, having taken his side to the Champions League final. Only 42, he was recently linked to West Ham before Graham Potter took up the reins there.

Didier Deschamps

The France manager has recently signalled his intention to step down after the 2026 World Cup. Whether he’d be tempted to accelerate his depature by a Tottenham appointment remains to be seen.

Gareth Southgate

The former England manager was strongly linked with replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. It’s a near certainty he will return to management, but having burnished his credentials with the national side, would he want to risk a fraught time at Spurs?

Marco Silva

The Portuguese is having an excellent season with Fulham. Having previously taken charge of Hull City, Everton and Watford he has a lot of English experience. He’s under contract until next year, and before signing his current deal had been linked with a big-money move to the Saudi league.

Roberto De Zerbi

The former Brighton boss left at the end of last season after deciding that he and the club’s directors did not share the same vision for the future. His reputation for quick and strong attacking football would be a plus, as would his confidence in bringing through young players. He’s currently the coach of Marseille.

And other coaches who are out of a job? Well as previously mentioned Sean Dyche is free. Jose Mourinho could return to his old stomping ground - which in fairness did not end well last time - and some wags have even named Arsene Wenger as a candidate to come out of retirement. So far, especially after his famous “Lads, it’s Tottenham” comment, Sir Alex Ferguson has not been put in the frame.