The Friedkin Group had agreed a deal in principle to takeover the Merseyside club back in June.

Everton’s takeover talks with the Friedkin Group have collapsed after the two parties failed to finalise an agreement. Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri had been involved in exclusive negotiations with the Friedkin Group over a possible purchase of the Premier League club, but those talks have now collapsed, according to an official statement by the club.

Sky Sports has reported that the takeover collapse will have no bearing on Everton's summer transfer activity and adds that the club is well funded in the short term as the search for a long-term solution drags on.

The Friedkin Group, which also owns Italian giants AS Roma, had been granted exclusivity to buy a 94.1 per cent stake in the club held by Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings. Moshiri has been the majority shareholder at Everton since 2016 but has actively been looking to sell the club since the start of last season.

A club statement read: "Following a period of exclusivity, discussions between Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group over a potential sale of a majority stake in Everton have ended and The Friedkin Group will not be progressing with a purchase of the club.

"Both Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group entered discussions in good faith to explore whether a sale could be agreed. Those discussions have concluded. The parties agree it is in both their interests for Everton to explore alternative options. The Friedkin Group will remain a lender to the club and is proud to have played a key role in enabling the new stadium to be built, which will help ensure a bright future for both Everton and the City of Liverpool.

"Blue Heaven Holdings maintains a positive relationship with The Friedkin Group and would like to thank them for the time and effort they have put into this process. When there is further news to share, it will be provided via the club's official communication channels."