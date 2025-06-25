Distance: 73.1 miles | Getty Images

Everton fans can now buy VIP and hospitality tickets for the first Premier League game at the club’s new 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

The move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey means Everton will no longer play at Goodison Park and tickets for the new stadium are in high demand from fans who want a glimpse of the club’s new home.

The club sells tickets for the stadium through its own ticketing and resale site but a new ticket partner will give fans a second chance to buy tickets to some of the VIP and hospitality areas of the stadium.

Seat Unique has signed up as a partner to sell tickets to several areas of the new ground. They include Village Street, which is based in the West Stand on the river side of the stadium and includes pubs, bars and restaurants that fans can visit before and after games.

Seat Unique is also selling tickets for Beyond, a high end hospitality space in the East Stand that includes a restaurant and event space next to the tunnel.

Tickets for the Brighton home game on Saturday 23 August start from £545 for the Village Street seats. They are the joint-most expensive game of the weekend only matched by Arsenal’s opening home game against Leeds on the same weekend.

The stadium, designed by American architect Dan Meis, has already held two test events and the club will welcome Roma for a final pre season friendly before the first ever competition game at the ground.

The ticket seller is selling seats to all of the Premier League’s biggest grounds this year. They include Old Trafford, which will host Manchester United versus Arsenal on the opening day of the weekend, and Anfield, where Liverpool host Bournemouth in the first game of the season on Friday night.

Seat Unique is also selling tickets to the Community Shield Final between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, which marks the beginning of the football season. Tickets for the Wembley showpiece start from around £400 on the site and are on sale here.