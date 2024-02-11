A general aerial view of the Bramley Moore Dock and the construction progress of Everton Football Club's new football stadium with Liverpool Football Club's Anfield Stadium on the horizon on August 23, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The ground will host games at Euro 2028 (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Kevin Thelwell insists that Everton's new stadium will help the club continue to compete at the top level.

The Toffees will move to the ground that is located at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025-26 season. Work is set to be completed by the end of this year Everton have decided not to make the switch mid-season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's plenty of excitement around the move, although costs of £750 million have put 'significant pressure' on the club. The Blues were hit by a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules in 2021-22 - although an appeal hearing has now finished. Everton are also facing a second charge for an alleged breach in 2022-23.

In a message to supporters via the club's website, director of football Thelwell insists the switch to the new 52,888-seater stadium will benefit significantly in the long term.

Thelwell said: "Later this year, Laing O’Rourke will hand over the keys to the first stadium our club has built in more than 130 years. One of the finest sporting arenas in the world of football, it is a project that has placed significant pressures on the club - not helped by unprecedented and unforeseen circumstances.

"But by pressing on and remaining focused on the vision - and its delivery - despite the hurdles, we know our club will benefit from far greater levels of freedom to develop our squad and footballing operation, whilst complying with the strict financial regulations, in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement