Ex-Arsenal and Manchester United striker set for new Champions League job

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie may soon find himself back among Europe’s elite.

The 41-year-old is currently managing Heerenveen, having taken on his first coaching role in May 2024 with a two-year contract. Under his watchful eyes, the club sits eighth in the Eredivisie and remains in contention for a European qualification spot.

But the Dutch outfit may have to continue their push for Europe without him, with ESPN reporting that van Persie is set to make the step up to Feyenoord. With Bosschaart at the helm, Feyenoord pulled off a Champions League upset by eliminating AC Milan in the playoffs, securing a place in Friday’s draw for the last 16.

Domestically, though, their form has been below expectations. The team is currently languishing fourth in the league, trailing league leaders Ajax by 14 points.

For van Persie, the rumoured move would be an emotional homecoming. He began his career at Feyenoord, joining their youth academy in 1999 and making his professional debut at just 17 years old.

After scoring 21 goals for the club, he was signed by Arsenal, where he spent eight seasons before making a controversial switch to Manchester United. At Old Trafford, he won the Premier League in 2013 before moving to Fenerbahce.

He later returned to Feyenoord for two final seasons before retiring.