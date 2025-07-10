Ex Liverpool and Sunderland midfielder could make return to Premier League
The former Liverpool and England captain’s contract with Ajax ran until June 2026, but the Amsterdam club decided to terminate it a year early, making Henderson a free agent.
Henderson said: "I would like to express my immense gratitude to everyone associated with Ajax for giving me the opportunity to represent this incredible institution over the past few years.
“To play for this club was an honour in itself. To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so.”
Sunderland are one of the names linked with the English midfielder, with the black cats being where he started his professional career.
Henderson came up from the Sunderland academy, before playing 71 games for the first team. In 2011, he left to join Liverpool, where he went on to win 8 trophies as captain, including the Premier League and Champions League, before departing for Saudi side AL-Ettifaq.
Sunderland are the frontrunners to sign him on a free, but face firm competition from Nottingham Forest and Monaco, who tried to sign Henderson in the January transfer window.
This would add much needed experience in midfield for the newly promoted side, after selling Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund last month for £27.8 million.