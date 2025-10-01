A former Liverpool and England star has officially been declared bankrupt after his company collapsed - with debts of £1.5m.

John Barnes Media Limited was liquidated after running up arrears that included nearly £777,000 owed to HMRC in unpaid VAT, National Insurance, and PAYE.

A further £461,849 was owed to unsecured creditors, alongside a £226,000 director’s loan and more than £56,000 in liquidators’ fees.

A bankruptcy order against Barnes, listed under his full name of John Charles Bryan Barnes, was issued by the High Court on September 23. The notice appeared in the London Gazette following a petition filed by HM Revenue & Customs in August.

The ex-footballer, who lives in Wirral, Merseyside, has been paying back HMRC for the past eight years. He has faced repeated bankruptcy petitions since 2010, including one last year over a £238,000 tax bill that was settled at the last minute.

Speaking recently on the All Things Business podcast, Barnes said: “Apart from a few sleepless nights it hasn't had a major impact on me because you look at the way the world is.

“You look at people struggling much worse than me.

“As long as I'm able to work and pay, and as much the work I'm doing is to get money to pay off (the taxman), as I'm doing now paying £10,000 a month, which means that I don't earn £20,000 a month, which means that I'm going to have tax issues down the line.

“But I've whittled it down, I thought I had whittled it down to one year so this new thing is a bit of a blow.”

Speaking about his finances, Barnes warned the current crop of professional footballers to be careful with their money once their playing days are over.

He added: “I was making a lot of money, I was the first £10,000 a week footballer and benefited from that for a few years.

“Like a lot of elite sportspeople, I got burned because I trusted people, I got caught out a couple of times and ended up losing between £1m and £1.5m over four years.

“In 2017, I began talking to HMRC about what I could do to repay what I owed.”

Capped 79 times for England, Barnes retired from playing in 1999 after a career with Watford, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Charlton Athletic.

He later managed Celtic, Tranmere Rovers and Jamaica, worked as a pundit, and published a book in 2021.