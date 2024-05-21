Ex-Liverpool manager raps on stage

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addresses the Anfield crowd at the end of his final match in charge. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A now-former Liverpool manager went viral after a video was recorded of him rapping on stage.

Now-former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has never been one to shy away from the spotlight - and this weekend was no different, as he was recorded rapping on stage during a farewell bash in Merseyside with his Reds squad.

He was joined on stage by ex-Liverpool striker John Barnes - together, the pair sang a rousing rendition of World in Motion by New Order - the original recording of which features a guest rap section performed by Barnes.

Other Liverpool legends, such as Kenny Dalglish, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, were also present at the occasion. Sadly, Dalglish did not take to the stage to try and engage Klopp in a battle rap - though we would have loved to have seen it!

The German announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season earlier in the campaign. To replace him, the Reds have officially announced that Arne Slot will be their new head coach moving forwards. They finished third in the Premier League table this season - despite starting strongly and being firmly in the title race, a bout of poor form at the end of the season scuppered their title dreams.

Klopp’s time at Liverpool will go down in history - he can take his place amongst the pantheon of legendary Reds bosses of the past, such as Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Rafa Benitez. All in all, Klopp won a Premier League title, a Champions League trophy, an FA Cup and two League Cups over the course of nine years at Anfield. Additionally, he also guided Liverpool to a UEFA Super Cup victory in 2019.