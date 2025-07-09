Ex-Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one year in jail for tax fraud

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to one year in prison.

The 66-year-old was sentenced for tax fraud, which he committed during his first stint as Real Madrid manager in 2014.

Now in charge of Brazil’s national team, Ancelotti was found guilty of hiding income related to his image rights. However, he was acquitted of separate charges linked to 2015.

Despite the conviction, Ancelotti is unlikely to spend any time behind bars. Under Spanish law, prison sentences under two years for non-violent crimes typically don’t require first-time offenders to serve jail time.

Instead, the Italian coach will pay a fine of around £340,000.

Ancelotti managed Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015, then returned in 2021 after spells with Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Everton. Earlier this year, he took over as Brazil head coach.

During his time at the Bernabeu, he won two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.