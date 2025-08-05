A former England international who dazzled for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace has taken a bizarre career turn.

For years, Premier League defenders had to be prepared for the way Andros Townsend battled them one-on-one for 90 minutes. A tireless winger, Townsend loved to take a man on with his pace and tight dribbling.

Now 34 years old, he has spent the past couple of seasons in the footballing wilderness, playing for Luton Town before joining Turkish side Antalyaspor last season.

This summer, Townsend is on the move again, but this time to a club very few people have even heard off.

While most players in the twilight of their careers head to the MLS, or try and get one final payday in the Saudi Pro League, Townsend has signed for Thai Premier League outfit Kanchanaburi Power.

The club is only eight years old, based in Mueang - a province in the south of Thailand.

Townsend, who earned 13 caps for England during the prime of his career, will now also be rocking “Townsend Sr” on the back of his shirt.

This is in case his young, Townsend Jr, also makes a name for himself in the football world.