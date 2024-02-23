Toronto FC are set to complete the signing of Richie Laryea from Nottingham Forest on a permanent transfer, NationalWorld can reveal.

The Canada international defender will return to his former side after the MLS giants agreed a $750,000 fee plus bonuses deal with Premier League outfit Forest.

Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade were keen on signing Laryea but the 29-year-old turned down a move in favour of signing a four-year contract with Toronto.

Laryea joined Forest in their Premier League promotion-winning season but found his game time limited due to the emergence of Djed Spence at right back.