Nottingham Forest defender set to complete move to MLS side Toronto FC
Toronto FC are set to complete the signing of Richie Laryea from Nottingham Forest on a permanent transfer, NationalWorld can reveal.
The Canada international defender will return to his former side after the MLS giants agreed a $750,000 fee plus bonuses deal with Premier League outfit Forest.
Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade were keen on signing Laryea but the 29-year-old turned down a move in favour of signing a four-year contract with Toronto.
Laryea joined Forest in their Premier League promotion-winning season but found his game time limited due to the emergence of Djed Spence at right back.
He spent the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023 on loan at Toronto FC, before signing for the Vancouver Whitecaps where he made seven appearances.
