Experts Reveal 7 Incredible Premier League Records That May Never Be Broken

With the Premier League in full swing for the 2024/25 campaign, an immense, record-breaking achievement now belongs to James Milner.

The 38-year-old veteran has now featured in 23 top-flight campaigns following his involvement in Brighton & Hove Albion's 3-0 victory over Everton on the opening day of the season last Saturday, breaking Ryan Giggs' honour, which spanned up until 2013 from the inception of the Premier League in 1992.

In the same fixture, Milner’s manager at Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler, who is seven years younger than the versatile midfielder, became the youngest permanent manager in the history of the league to oversee a fixture at 31 years and 180 days old. While Everton’s Ashley Young also claimed a record, albeit one he won't be proud of, as he became the oldest player in Premier League history to receive a red card.

Following the first set of matchday fixtures of the new campaign and Milner's impressive accolade, experts at BoyleSports have highlighted seven Premier League records that may never be broken again.

Football

Oldest Player in Premier League History

You may ponder players like Edwin van de Sar, Teddy Sheringham, Jens Lehmann, Mark Schwarzer, or Brad Friedel, all of whom were either 40, 41 or 42 when playing their final games in the Premier League. However, John Burridge was 43 years and 162 days old when he featured in goal for Manchester City in May 1995, during a 3-2 defeat at Maine Road against Queens Park Rangers. Will any player ever outlast that age in the top flight?

The Fastest Hat-Trick Scored

Sadio Mané's remarkable three goals in 2 minutes and 56 seconds for Southampton against Aston Villa in 2015 set a blistering pace that has yet to be surpassed. Mané's extraordinary achievement was a testament to his striking prowess, remaining among the most exciting records in Premier League history, which may never be broken.

Longest Unbeaten Run

Arsenal's "Invincibles" season of 2003/2004 is a testament to unparalleled consistency and dominance. The great Arsene Wenger's side is the only outfit to go the entire league campaign unbeaten. This continued into the following season, stretching a run of 49 games without defeat until losing 2-0 to Manchester United in October 2004, a feat that no team has replicated, cementing Arsenal's legendary status in English football. The unpredictability of the Premier League has seen few teams come close since; could an entire unbeaten campaign ever occur again?

Lowest Attendance

The Premier League's lowest attendance record is a rather sombre one. Just 3,039 fans witnessed Wimbledon's 3-1 defeat to Everton at Selhurst Park on January 26, 1993. Wimbledon were in their second season of ground-sharing with Crystal Palace as their Plough Lane Stadium did not meet the requirements to host football and was deemed unsuitable for redevelopment in the post-Taylor Report era. It's important to note that 437 Premier League matches were played without fans during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons due to the Covid pandemic. Including those fixtures and the 35 games in 2020/21 that had intentionally limited crowds as fans gradually returned to stadiums would be misleading. As a result, it's beyond belief that we'll ever witness a Premier League crowd as low as, or lower than, 3,039 again.

Quickest Goal Scored By a Substitute

Enter Lord Bendtner.

With Arsenal drawing 1-1 against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal Wenger made an attacking substitution as he introduced Nicklas Bendtner for Emmanuel Eboue. Bendtner made an immediate impact for Arsenal with the quickest goal scored by a substitute in Premier League history as he powered a header past Paul Robinson six seconds after entering the field and 1.8 seconds after the game had restarted with Cesc Fàbregas' corner. It's doubtful that this Guinness World Record will be broken any time soon.

Fewest Points in a Season

Derby County's 2007/08 Premier League season is infamously remembered for setting the record for the fewest points in a single campaign, with just 11. The team won only one match, scored a mere 20 goals, and conceded 89, leading to a dismal -69 goal difference. Plagued by managerial instability, injuries, and a lack of squad depth, Derby's struggles also resulted in the earliest relegation in Premier League history. Surely a season as poor as Derby's could never happen again for a side?

Most Defeats in a Row

Derby managed eight draws during their disastrous season, but Sunderland endured an even more dreadful streak in the Premier League, spanning multiple seasons. They ended the 2002/03 campaign with 15 consecutive losses, and after returning to the top flight in 2005, they lost their first five matches. Given the current competitiveness of the Premier League, where teams consistently take points off one another, Sunderland's record of 20 straight defeats is nearly unimaginable today and unlikely to be matched or surpassed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Premier League continues to evolve, these records stand as testaments to extraordinary moments in football history. From incredible feats of endurance and speed to infamous struggles, these achievements are etched in the fabric of the league, reminding us that some records may just be untouchable. As we witness new milestones, these legendary benchmarks serve as a powerful reminder of the drama, passion, and unpredictability that make the Premier League truly unique.