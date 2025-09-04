FA celebrates return of grassroots football with star-studded short film

The FA launches unmissable video capturing the magic of grassroots football, featuring special cameos from Lionesses star Jordan Nobbs and PK Humble

The Football Association (FA) has kicked off the grassroots football season with a vibrant new short film, bringing to life the passion and community spirit of non-league football through four everyday heroes.

Packed with humour and clever Easter eggs, the film follows four characters - The Organiser (Sandra), The Ringer (Nick), The Coaching Parent (Rashida), and The Groundskeeper (Greg) - transitioning from their everyday routines to the excitement of matchday.

From meticulous pitch prep to last-minute Chloe Kelly-style penalties, it celebrates the moments that make grassroots football truly unique.

FA Grassroots

The matchday action is interwoven with surprise cameos as Lioness and Newcastle midfielder Jordan Nobbs demonstrates the ‘Russo backheel’ to a crowd of captivated children, while football content creator and Hashtag United player PK Humble performs his iconic trademark dance after providing an assist.

The film concludes with the four characters appearing side by side in their respective pitch environments, overlaid with a powerful thank you message to the community figures who keep grassroots football alive.

Former Lioness and Newcastle United footballer, Jordan Nobbs said: “Being part of this film reminds me of my own journey - starting out at grassroots clubs where I learned the fundamentals of the game. It’s what it's all about: creating spaces where anyone, regardless of their circumstances, can fall in love with football and feel part of a team."

More than one million people are supporting grassroots football alone each year, with volunteers taking on a variety of different roles - from making teas and putting up goal posts through to dedicated coaches and welfare officers. The film spotlights several authentic grassroots clubs, including Actonians LFC, Bloomsbury Football, Dulwich Village FC, Petts Wood FC, and Wingate & Finchley FC.

Director of Football Development for The FA, James Kendall, commented: “The magic of grassroots football comes from the people who are part of it - the volunteers, groundskeepers, coaches and players. This film is testament to the tireless efforts of clubs and volunteers across the country as we mark the beginning of the 25/26 season.”